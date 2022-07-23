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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 31
Chapter 1, Problem 31

Insert ∈ or ∉ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. 0 _____ {0, 2, 3, 4}

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1
Understand the symbols: The symbol \( \in \) means "is an element of," and \( \notin \) means "is not an element of."
Identify the element and the set: Here, the element is 0, and the set is \( \{0, 2, 3, 4\} \).
Check if the element is in the set: Look at the set \( \{0, 2, 3, 4\} \) and see if 0 is listed as one of its members.
Since 0 is listed in the set, the correct symbol to use is \( \in \), meaning 0 is an element of the set.
Write the complete true statement: \( 0 \in \{0, 2, 3, 4\} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Set Membership (Element of a Set)

Set membership refers to whether a particular element belongs to a given set. The symbol '∈' means 'is an element of,' indicating inclusion, while '∉' means 'is not an element of,' indicating exclusion. Understanding this helps determine if a number is contained within a set.
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Notation of Sets

Sets are collections of distinct objects, often listed within curly braces {}. Each item inside the braces is an element of the set. Recognizing the elements listed helps in identifying membership and performing operations involving sets.
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Numbers and Their Classification

Understanding the nature of numbers, such as integers and their values, is essential to determine if a specific number is part of a set. For example, knowing that 0 is an integer and checking if it appears in the set {0, 2, 3, 4} is crucial for correct membership assignment.
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