Skip to main content
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 31
Chapter 1, Problem 31

Find each product. x2(3x2)(5x+1)x^2(3x-2)(5x+1)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the expression to be multiplied: \(x^2(3x - 2)(5x + 1)\).
First, multiply the two binomials \((3x - 2)\) and \((5x + 1)\) using the distributive property (FOIL method): multiply each term in the first binomial by each term in the second binomial.
Write out the multiplication: \((3x)(5x) + (3x)(1) + (-2)(5x) + (-2)(1)\).
Simplify each term: \(15x^2 + 3x - 10x - 2\), then combine like terms to get \(15x^2 - 7x - 2\).
Finally, multiply the resulting trinomial by \(x^2\): \(x^2(15x^2 - 7x - 2)\) by distributing \(x^2\) to each term inside the parentheses.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynomial Multiplication

Polynomial multiplication involves multiplying two or more polynomials by distributing each term in one polynomial to every term in the other. This process requires applying the distributive property and combining like terms to simplify the expression.
Recommended video:
03:42
Finding Zeros & Their Multiplicity

Distributive Property

The distributive property states that a(b + c) = ab + ac. It allows you to multiply a single term by each term inside a parenthesis, which is essential when expanding expressions like x^2(3x - 2)(5x + 1).
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:15
Multiply Polynomials Using the Distributive Property

Combining Like Terms

After multiplying polynomials, you often get terms with the same variable raised to the same power. Combining like terms means adding or subtracting these terms to simplify the expression into its standard polynomial form.
Recommended video:
5:22
Combinations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write each rational expression in lowest terms. x3 + 64 / x + 4

652
views
Textbook Question

Insert ∈ or ∉ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. 0 _____ {0, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10}

1116
views
Textbook Question

Insert ∈ or ∉ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. 0 _____ {0, 2, 3, 4}

1021
views
Textbook Question

If the expression is in exponential form, write it in radical form and evaluate if possible. If it is in radical form, write it in exponential form. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ⁵√ k²

1032
views
Textbook Question

Find each sum or difference. 13 + (-4)

1055
views
Textbook Question

Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. (1/8)∙(10/7)

1012
views