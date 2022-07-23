Textbook Question
Factor each polynomial by grouping. See Example 2.
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Factor each polynomial by grouping. See Example 2.
Write each rational expression in lowest terms. x3 + 64 / x + 4
If the expression is in exponential form, write it in radical form and evaluate if possible. If it is in radical form, write it in exponential form. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ⁵√ k²
Find each product.
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (-5n4/r2)3
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. (21/8)∙(4/7)