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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 32
Chapter 1, Problem 32

Insert ∈ or ∉ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. 0 _____ {0, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10}

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1
Understand the symbols: The symbol \( \in \) means "is an element of," and \( \notin \) means "is not an element of."
Identify the element and the set: The element given is 0, and the set is \( \{0, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10\} \).
Check if the element 0 is listed inside the set: Look through the set to see if 0 appears as one of the elements.
Since 0 is found in the set \( \{0, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10\} \), the correct symbol to use is \( \in \).
Write the complete true statement: \( 0 \in \{0, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10\} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Set Membership (Element of a Set)

Set membership refers to whether a particular object or number is an element of a given set. The symbol '∈' means 'is an element of,' indicating inclusion, while '∉' means 'is not an element of,' indicating exclusion. Understanding this helps determine if a number belongs to a specified collection.
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Notation of Sets

Sets are collections of distinct objects, often listed within curly braces {}. Each element inside the braces is a member of the set. Recognizing the elements listed helps in verifying membership and applying the correct symbol for inclusion or exclusion.
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Use of Symbols ∈ and ∉

The symbols '∈' and '∉' are used to express membership relations between elements and sets. '∈' asserts that an element belongs to a set, while '∉' asserts it does not. Correct usage of these symbols is essential for accurately stating set membership.
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