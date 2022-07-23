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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 31a
Chapter 1, Problem 31a

Write each rational expression in lowest terms. x3 + 64 / x + 4

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Recognize that the numerator \(x^3 + 64\) is a sum of cubes, which can be factored using the formula \(a^3 + b^3 = (a + b)(a^2 - ab + b^2)\). Here, \(a = x\) and \(b = 4\) because \(64 = 4^3\).
Apply the sum of cubes factorization to the numerator: \(x^3 + 64 = (x + 4)(x^2 - 4x + 16)\).
Rewrite the original expression by substituting the factored form of the numerator: \(\frac{x^3 + 64}{x + 4} = \frac{(x + 4)(x^2 - 4x + 16)}{x + 4}\).
Since \(x + 4\) appears in both the numerator and denominator, and assuming \(x \neq -4\) to avoid division by zero, cancel out the common factor \(x + 4\).
The expression in lowest terms is then \(x^2 - 4x + 16\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Factoring Sum of Cubes

The expression x^3 + 64 is a sum of cubes since 64 = 4^3. It can be factored using the formula a^3 + b^3 = (a + b)(a^2 - ab + b^2). Here, a = x and b = 4, so factoring helps simplify the rational expression.
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Simplifying Rational Expressions

Simplifying rational expressions involves factoring the numerator and denominator and then canceling common factors. This process reduces the expression to its lowest terms, making it easier to work with or interpret.
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Polynomial Division and Cancellation

After factoring, if the denominator is a factor of the numerator, it can be canceled out. Understanding how polynomial terms divide and cancel is essential to correctly simplify the expression without changing its value.
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