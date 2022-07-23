Therefore, the correct symbol to use is \( s \) (or \( \in \)) only if referring to individual elements, but since the problem compares two sets, neither \( \subseteq \) nor \( s \) fits perfectly; however, based on the instructions, the blank should be filled with \( s \) if the problem intends to say 'is an element of' for an element, or \( \subseteq \) if the first set is a subset. Here, since the first set is not a subset, the correct choice is \( s \) indicating the relation is not subset.