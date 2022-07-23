Textbook Question
Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. (a+b)2-16
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Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. (a+b)2-16
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. ∛√4
Find each product or quotient where possible. -14/2
Insert ⊆ or ⊈ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. {0, 1, 2} ____ {1, 2, 3, 4, 5}
Perform the indicated operations.
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (p-2)0/5p-4