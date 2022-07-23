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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 65
Chapter 1, Problem 65

Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. 7/9 - 2/9

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1
Identify the operation and the fractions involved: \(\frac{7}{9} - \frac{2}{9}\).
Since the denominators are the same (both 9), subtract the numerators directly: \(7 - 2\).
Write the result over the common denominator: \(\frac{7 - 2}{9}\).
Simplify the numerator: \(\frac{5}{9}\).
Check if the fraction \(\frac{5}{9}\) can be reduced further by finding the greatest common divisor (GCD) of 5 and 9; since it is 1, the fraction is already in lowest terms.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Adding and Subtracting Fractions

To add or subtract fractions, the denominators must be the same. If they are, simply add or subtract the numerators while keeping the denominator unchanged. This process combines or separates parts of a whole represented by the fractions.
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Common Denominator

A common denominator is a shared multiple of the denominators of two or more fractions. It allows fractions to be compared or combined directly. In this problem, both fractions have the denominator 9, so no further adjustment is needed.
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Simplifying Fractions

After performing addition or subtraction, the resulting fraction should be simplified to its lowest terms by dividing numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor. This ensures the fraction is expressed in the simplest form for clarity and ease of interpretation.
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