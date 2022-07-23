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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 10
Chapter 1, Problem 10

Match each expression in Column I with its equivalent expression in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.

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Step 1: Understand the meaning of negative exponents. Recall that for any nonzero number \(a\) and positive integer \(n\), \(a^{-n} = \frac{1}{a^n}\). This means a negative exponent indicates the reciprocal of the base raised to the positive exponent.
Step 2: Evaluate each expression in Column I by applying the negative exponent rule and considering the sign carefully. For example, for \(5^{-3}\), rewrite it as \(\frac{1}{5^3}\).
Step 3: Calculate the value of \$5^3$ which is \(5 \times 5 \times 5\). This will help you express \(5^{-3}\) as a fraction.
Step 4: For expressions with a negative sign outside the base, such as \(-5^{-3}\), remember the negative sign applies after evaluating \(5^{-3}\). For expressions like \((-5)^{-3}\), the negative sign is part of the base, so raise \(-5\) to the power of \(-3\).
Step 5: Match each simplified expression from Column I to the equivalent value in Column II by comparing their numerical values and signs.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Negative Exponents

A negative exponent indicates the reciprocal of the base raised to the corresponding positive exponent. For example, a⁻³ equals 1 divided by a³. This rule helps simplify expressions like 5⁻³ to 1/125.
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Order of Operations and Sign Placement

Understanding how negative signs interact with exponents is crucial. For instance, -5⁻³ means the negative of 5⁻³, while (-5)⁻³ means the reciprocal of -5 cubed. Parentheses determine whether the negative sign is part of the base or applied afterward.
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Evaluating Powers of Negative Numbers

Raising a negative number to an odd power results in a negative number, while an even power yields a positive number. For example, (-5)³ = -125, so (-5)⁻³ = 1/(-125) = -1/125. This concept helps match expressions with their correct values.
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