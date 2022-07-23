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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 10
Chapter 1, Problem 10

Perform the operation and/or simplify each of the following. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (2 + √3) (2 - √3)

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1
Recognize that the expression \((2 + \sqrt{3})(2 - \sqrt{3})\) is a product of conjugates, which follows the pattern \((a + b)(a - b) = a^2 - b^2\).
Identify \(a = 2\) and \(b = \sqrt{3}\) in the expression.
Apply the difference of squares formula: \(a^2 - b^2 = 2^2 - (\sqrt{3})^2\).
Calculate each square separately: \(2^2 = 4\) and \((\sqrt{3})^2 = 3\).
Subtract the squares to simplify the expression: \(4 - 3\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Difference of Squares

The difference of squares is a special product formula: (a + b)(a - b) = a² - b². It simplifies multiplication of conjugates by subtracting the square of the second term from the square of the first, eliminating the middle terms.
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Solving Quadratic Equations by Completing the Square

Simplifying Square Roots

Simplifying square roots involves expressing radicals in their simplest form by factoring out perfect squares. This helps in combining like terms and performing arithmetic operations more easily.
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Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property

Properties of Real Numbers

Understanding that variables represent positive real numbers ensures that operations like square roots are defined and results are real. This context allows simplification without considering complex numbers.
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Introduction to Complex Numbers
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