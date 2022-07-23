Perform the indicated operations. (10m4-4m2)/2m

Simplify each fraction separately by dividing the coefficients and subtracting the exponents of like bases: For \(\frac{10m^4}{2m}\), divide 10 by 2 and subtract the exponents of \(m\) (4 - 1). For \(\frac{4m^2}{2m}\), divide 4 by 2 and subtract the exponents of \(m\) (2 - 1).