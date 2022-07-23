Textbook Question
Find {16, 18, 21, 50} ∪ {15, 16, 17, 18}.
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Find {16, 18, 21, 50} ∪ {15, 16, 17, 18}.
Perform the indicated operation, and write each answer in lowest terms. 2x/5 + x/4
Evaluate each expression. |-4|
Work each problem. Which of the following is the correct factorization of x3+8?
A. (x+2)3
B. (x+2)(x2+2x+4)
C. (x+2)(x2-2x+4)
D. (x+2)(x2-4x+4)
Perform the operation and/or simplify each of the following. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 3√xy - 8√xy
Match each expression in Column I with its equivalent expression in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.