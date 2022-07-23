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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 108
Chapter 1, Problem 108

Multiply or divide as indicated. 55.76 * 72

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1
Identify the operation: The problem asks to multiply 55.76 by 72.
Set up the multiplication: Write the expression as 55.76 × 72.
Multiply the numbers ignoring the decimal point initially: Treat 55.76 as 5576 and multiply by 72.
Count the decimal places in the original number 55.76, which has 2 decimal places.
After multiplying, place the decimal point in the product so that there are 2 decimal places, matching the original number.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Multiplication of Decimal Numbers

Multiplying decimal numbers involves ignoring the decimal points initially, multiplying the numbers as if they were whole numbers, and then placing the decimal point in the product. The number of decimal places in the result equals the sum of the decimal places in the factors.
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Place Value and Decimal Places

Understanding place value is crucial when working with decimals. Each digit's position relative to the decimal point determines its value, and when multiplying decimals, the total decimal places in the product come from adding the decimal places of the numbers being multiplied.
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Basic Multiplication Skills

Proficiency in basic multiplication of whole numbers is essential before handling decimals. This includes knowing multiplication tables and performing multi-digit multiplication accurately, which forms the foundation for multiplying decimal numbers.
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