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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 107
Chapter 1, Problem 107

Multiply or divide as indicated. 22.41 × 33

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1
Identify the operation to be performed, which is multiplication of the two numbers: 22.41 and 33.
Write the multiplication expression as \(22.41 \times 33\).
Multiply the numbers by treating them as decimals: multiply 2241 by 33 first, ignoring the decimal point.
Count the total number of decimal places in the original numbers (22.41 has two decimal places, 33 has none), and place the decimal point in the product accordingly.
Express the final product with the decimal point correctly placed to complete the multiplication.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Multiplication of Decimal Numbers

Multiplying decimal numbers involves treating them as whole numbers first, then placing the decimal point in the product. The total number of decimal places in the factors determines the decimal places in the answer.
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Place Value and Decimal Points

Understanding place value is crucial when working with decimals. Each digit's position relative to the decimal point affects its value, and correctly positioning the decimal in the result ensures an accurate answer.
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Point-Slope Form

Order of Operations

When a problem involves multiple operations like multiplication and division, the order of operations (PEMDAS) guides which operation to perform first. Here, multiplication and division are performed from left to right as they appear.
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