Skip to main content
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 11
Chapter 1, Problem 11

Write each fraction in lowest terms. 90/150

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the numerator and denominator of the fraction: numerator = 90, denominator = 150.
Find the greatest common divisor (GCD) of 90 and 150. The GCD is the largest number that divides both 90 and 150 without leaving a remainder.
Divide both the numerator and the denominator by the GCD to simplify the fraction.
Write the simplified fraction as \(\frac{\text{numerator} \div \text{GCD}}{\text{denominator} \div \text{GCD}}\).
Verify that the resulting fraction is in lowest terms by checking that the numerator and denominator have no common divisors other than 1.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Greatest Common Divisor (GCD)

The Greatest Common Divisor is the largest positive integer that divides two numbers without leaving a remainder. Finding the GCD of the numerator and denominator helps simplify fractions by reducing them to their lowest terms.
Recommended video:
5:57
Graphs of Common Functions

Simplifying Fractions

Simplifying a fraction involves dividing both the numerator and denominator by their GCD to produce an equivalent fraction with the smallest possible whole numbers. This process makes fractions easier to understand and compare.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:45
Radical Expressions with Fractions

Prime Factorization

Prime factorization breaks down numbers into their prime number components. It is a useful method to find the GCD by identifying common prime factors between the numerator and denominator.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:30
Introduction to Factoring Polynomials
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression. |-10|

1178
views
Textbook Question

Identify each expression as a polynomial or not a polynomial. For each polynomial, give the degree and identify it as a monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these. -5x11

1132
views
Textbook Question

Perform the operation and/or simplify each of the following. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (2 + √3) (2 - √3)

864
views
Textbook Question

Write each fraction in lowest terms. 16/20

1255
views
Textbook Question

Identify each set as finite or infinite. Then determine whether 10 is an element of the set. {4, 5, 6,...., 15}

1335
views
Textbook Question

Perform the indicated operations. (10m4-4m2)/2m

972
views