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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 133
Chapter 1, Problem 133

Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. √(2/3x)

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Identify the expression given: \(\frac{\sqrt{2}}{3x}\). The numerator is the square root of 2, and the denominator is the product of 3 and \(x\).
Since the expression is a fraction with a square root in the numerator and a product in the denominator, check if any simplification is possible by factoring or rationalizing.
Note that the denominator \$3x$ does not contain any radicals, so rationalization is not necessary here.
Because \(x\) is a positive real number, the expression cannot be simplified further by combining terms under the square root or canceling factors.
Therefore, the simplified form of the expression remains \(\frac{\sqrt{2}}{3x}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Simplifying Radicals

Simplifying radicals involves rewriting a square root expression in its simplest form by factoring out perfect squares. For example, √18 can be simplified to 3√2 because 18 = 9 × 2 and √9 = 3. This process makes expressions easier to work with and understand.
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Properties of Square Roots

The square root of a product equals the product of the square roots: √(a × b) = √a × √b. This property allows us to separate or combine radicals, which is essential when simplifying expressions involving roots and variables.
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Operations with Variables under Radicals

When variables are under a square root, their exponents affect simplification. For positive variables, √(x^2) = x because squaring and square rooting are inverse operations. Understanding this helps simplify expressions like √(3x) by treating coefficients and variables separately.
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