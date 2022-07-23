Skip to main content
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 133
Chapter 1, Problem 133

Factor each polynomial over the set of rational number coefficients. 49x2-1/25

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the polynomial \(49x^2 - \frac{1}{25}\) is a difference of squares because it can be written as \((7x)^2 - \left(\frac{1}{5}\right)^2\).
Recall the difference of squares factoring formula: \(a^2 - b^2 = (a - b)(a + b)\).
Identify \(a = 7x\) and \(b = \frac{1}{5}\) in the expression.
Apply the formula to factor the polynomial as \((7x - \frac{1}{5})(7x + \frac{1}{5})\).
Write the final factored form clearly, ensuring all terms are expressed with rational coefficients.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Factoring Polynomials

Factoring polynomials involves expressing a polynomial as a product of simpler polynomials. This process simplifies expressions and solves equations. Recognizing special forms like difference of squares helps in factoring efficiently.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:30
Introduction to Factoring Polynomials

Difference of Squares

The difference of squares is a specific factoring pattern where an expression of the form a² - b² can be factored as (a - b)(a + b). This is useful for polynomials like 49x² - 1/25, where both terms are perfect squares.
Recommended video:
06:24
Solving Quadratic Equations by Completing the Square

Rational Number Coefficients

When factoring over rational numbers, all coefficients in the factors must be rational numbers (fractions or integers). This restricts the factorization to expressions with rational coefficients, excluding irrational or complex numbers.
Recommended video:
4:47
The Number e
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∜2/25

882
views
Textbook Question

Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. 15x-10x

1041
views
Textbook Question

Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents. Fraction in lowest terms(or Whole Number) 1/10 Decimal ? Percent ?

1142
views
Textbook Question

Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. √(2/3x)

930
views
Textbook Question

Simplify each expression. 14(20m+8y32z)-\(\frac{1}{4}\)(20m + 8y - 32z)

1041
views
Textbook Question

Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents. Fraction in lowest terms(or Whole Number) ? Decimal ? Percent 20%

1654
views