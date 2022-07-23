Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∛(8/x⁴)
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Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∛(8/x⁴)
Use the distributive property to calculate each value mentally.
Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents.
Find all values of b or c that will make the polynomial a perfect square trinomial. 100r2-60r+c
Find all values of b or c that will make the polynomial a perfect square trinomial. 49x2+70x+c
Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.