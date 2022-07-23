Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
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Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
Use the distributive property to calculate each value mentally.
Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents.
Evaluate each expression for x = -4 and y = 2. |3x - 2y|
Write each fraction as a decimal. For repeating decimals, write the answer by first using bar notation and then rounding to the nearest thousandth. 9/4
Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.