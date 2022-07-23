Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
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Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents.
Find all values of b or c that will make the polynomial a perfect square trinomial. 49x2+70x+c
Evaluate each expression for x = -4 and y = 2. |3x - 2y|
Evaluate each expression for and .
Write each fraction as a decimal. For repeating decimals, write the answer by first using bar notation and then rounding to the nearest thousandth. 9/4