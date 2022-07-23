Skip to main content
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 141
Chapter 1, Problem 141

Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
(mnm2)n2\(\frac{(∛mn\cdot∛m^2)}{∛n^2{}\)}

Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite each cube root expression using fractional exponents: \(\sqrt[3]{mn} = (mn)^{1/3}\), \(\sqrt[3]{m^2} = m^{2/3}\), and \(\sqrt[3]{n^2} = n^{2/3}\).
Express the numerator as a product of powers: \((mn)^{1/3} \cdot m^{2/3} = m^{1/3} n^{1/3} \cdot m^{2/3}\).
Combine the powers of \(m\) in the numerator by adding the exponents: \(m^{1/3} \cdot m^{2/3} = m^{(1/3 + 2/3)} = m^{1}\), so the numerator becomes \(m^{1} n^{1/3}\).
Write the entire expression as a single fraction with exponents: \(\frac{m^{1} n^{1/3}}{n^{2/3}}\).
Simplify the powers of \(n\) by subtracting the exponents in the denominator from those in the numerator: \(n^{1/3 - 2/3} = n^{-1/3}\), so the expression simplifies to \(m^{1} n^{-1/3}\), which can also be written as \(\frac{m}{\sqrt[3]{n}}\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Properties of Radicals

Radicals represent roots, such as cube roots (∛). Key properties include that the product of roots can be combined under a single root if they have the same index, e.g., ∛a * ∛b = ∛(ab). Understanding these properties allows simplification of expressions involving multiple radicals.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:20
Expanding Radicals

Simplifying Radical Expressions

Simplifying radicals involves rewriting expressions to their simplest form by factoring and reducing powers inside the root. For example, variables with exponents can be manipulated using root and exponent rules to combine or reduce terms under the radical.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:45
Radical Expressions with Fractions

Exponent Rules with Radicals

Radicals can be expressed as fractional exponents, such as ∛x = x^(1/3). Using exponent rules, like multiplying powers when bases are the same and dividing powers when dividing like bases, helps simplify complex radical expressions efficiently.
Recommended video:
Guided course
7:39
Introduction to Exponent Rules
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. g3h59r64\(\sqrt\)[4]{\(\frac{g^3h^5}{9r^6}\)}

623
views
Textbook Question

Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents.

1092
views
Textbook Question

Find all values of b or c that will make the polynomial a perfect square trinomial. 49x2+70x+c

966
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression for x = -4 and y = 2. |3x - 2y|

1032
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression for x=4x = -4 and y=2y = 2.

2x5y|2x - 5y|

715
views
Textbook Question

Write each fraction as a decimal. For repeating decimals, write the answer by first using bar notation and then rounding to the nearest thousandth. 9/4

1479
views