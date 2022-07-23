Textbook Question
Concept Check: By what number should the numerator and denominator of be multiplied in order to rationalize the denominator? Write this fraction with a rationalized denominator.
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Concept Check: By what number should the numerator and denominator of be multiplied in order to rationalize the denominator? Write this fraction with a rationalized denominator.
Rationalize each denominator. Assume all variables represent nonnegative numbers and that no denominators are 0.
Write each percent as a decimal. 6 1/4%
Write each percent as a decimal. 2.4%
Write each percent as a decimal. 117%
Rationalize each denominator. Assume all variables represent nonnegative numbers and that no denominators are 0.