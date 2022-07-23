Write each percent as a decimal. 2.4%

Textbook Question
Concept Check: By what number should the numerator and denominator of be multiplied in order to rationalize the denominator? Write this fraction with a rationalized denominator.
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Concept Check: By what number should the numerator and denominator of be multiplied in order to rationalize the denominator? Write this fraction with a rationalized denominator.
Rationalize each denominator. Assume all variables represent nonnegative numbers and that no denominators are 0.
Rationalize each denominator. Assume all variables represent nonnegative numbers and that no denominators are 0. 5√x / (2√x + √y)
Write each percent as a decimal. 5 1/2%
Write each percent as a decimal. 6 1/4%
Rationalize each denominator. Assume all variables represent nonnegative numbers and that no denominators are 0.