Skip to main content
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 157
Chapter 1, Problem 157

Write each percent as a decimal. 2.4%

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that to convert a percent to a decimal, you divide the percent value by 100.
Write the given percent as a fraction over 100: \(\frac{2.4}{100}\).
Perform the division by moving the decimal point two places to the left.
Express the result as a decimal number.
Verify that the decimal is less than 1 since the original percent is less than 100%.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
56s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Understanding Percentages

A percentage represents a part out of 100. It is a way to express ratios or fractions with a denominator of 100. For example, 2.4% means 2.4 parts out of 100.
Recommended video:
06:04
Introduction to Polynomial Functions

Converting Percent to Decimal

To convert a percentage to a decimal, divide the percentage value by 100. This shifts the decimal point two places to the left. For instance, 2.4% becomes 0.024 as a decimal.
Recommended video:
04:34
Converting Standard Form to Vertex Form

Decimal Notation

Decimal notation expresses numbers using a decimal point to separate the whole number from the fractional part. It is a standard way to represent non-integer values in mathematics.
Recommended video:
05:18
Interval Notation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Concept Check: By what number should the numerator and denominator of 135\(\frac{1}{∛3-∛5}\) be multiplied in order to rationalize the denominator? Write this fraction with a rationalized denominator.

1031
views
Textbook Question

Rationalize each denominator. Assume all variables represent nonnegative numbers and that no denominators are 0. 3m2+m+n\(\frac{3m}{2 + \sqrt{m + n}\)}

842
views
Textbook Question

Rationalize each denominator. Assume all variables represent nonnegative numbers and that no denominators are 0. 5√x / (2√x + √y)

468
views
Textbook Question

Write each percent as a decimal. 5 1/2%

1457
views
Textbook Question

Write each percent as a decimal. 6 1/4%

1804
views
Textbook Question

Rationalize each denominator. Assume all variables represent nonnegative numbers and that no denominators are 0.

a(a+b)1\(\frac{a}{(\surd a+b)-1}\)

489
views