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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 130
Chapter 1, Problem 130

Simplify each expression. 8+(a+7)

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Identify the expression to simplify: \(8 + (a + 7)\).
Remove the parentheses by applying the distributive property. Since there is a plus sign before the parentheses, the signs inside remain the same: \(8 + a + 7\).
Group the like terms together. The constants are \(8\) and \(7\), and the variable term is \(a\): \(a + 8 + 7\).
Add the constants: \(8 + 7 = 15\), so the expression becomes \(a + 15\).
Write the simplified expression as \(a + 15\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Simplifying Algebraic Expressions

Simplifying algebraic expressions involves combining like terms and performing arithmetic operations to rewrite the expression in a simpler form. This process makes expressions easier to understand and work with.
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Like Terms

Like terms are terms that have the same variable raised to the same power. Only like terms can be combined by adding or subtracting their coefficients to simplify an expression.
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Adding & Subtracting Like Radicals

Order of Operations

The order of operations is a set of rules that dictate the sequence in which operations should be performed to correctly simplify expressions. It ensures consistent and accurate results when evaluating expressions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∜2/25

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Textbook Question

Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents.

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Textbook Question

Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents.

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Textbook Question

Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents. Fraction in lowest terms(or Whole Number) 1/10 Decimal ? Percent ?

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Textbook Question

Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents.

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Textbook Question

Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 6y3(4y1)3/78y2(4y1)4/7+16y(4y1)11/76y^3(4y - 1)^{-3/7} - 8y^2(4y - 1)^{4/7} + 16y(4y - 1)^{11/7}

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