Simplify each expression. 8+(a+7)

Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∜2/25
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Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∜2/25
Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents.
Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents.
Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents. Fraction in lowest terms(or Whole Number) 1/10 Decimal ? Percent ?
Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents.
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8.