Skip to main content
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 106
Chapter 1, Problem 106

Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (z1/3z-2/3z1/6)/(z-1/6)3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by rewriting the expression clearly: \(\frac{z^{\frac{1}{3}} \cdot z^{-\frac{2}{3}} \cdot z^{\frac{1}{6}}}{\left(z^{-\frac{1}{6}}\right)^3}\).
Apply the exponent rule for powers of the same base in the numerator: add the exponents \(\frac{1}{3} + \left(-\frac{2}{3}\right) + \frac{1}{6}\) to combine the terms.
Simplify the denominator by applying the power of a power rule: multiply the exponents \(\left(-\frac{1}{6}\right) \times 3\) to get the new exponent for \(z\).
Rewrite the entire expression as a single power of \(z\) by subtracting the exponent in the denominator from the combined exponent in the numerator, using the quotient rule \(a^m / a^n = a^{m-n}\).
Finally, simplify the resulting exponent and rewrite the expression without any negative exponents, remembering that \(z^{-a} = \frac{1}{z^a}\) for positive \(a\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Laws of Exponents

The laws of exponents govern how to simplify expressions involving powers of the same base. Key rules include adding exponents when multiplying like bases, subtracting exponents when dividing, and multiplying exponents when raising a power to another power. These rules allow combining and simplifying expressions efficiently.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:06
Rational Exponents

Negative Exponents

A negative exponent indicates the reciprocal of the base raised to the corresponding positive exponent. For example, x^(-a) equals 1/x^a. Understanding this helps rewrite expressions without negative exponents, as required in the problem, by converting them into fractions with positive exponents.
Recommended video:
Guided course
6:37
Zero and Negative Rules

Fractional Exponents and Radicals

Fractional exponents represent roots; for instance, x^(1/n) is the nth root of x. This concept allows interpreting and simplifying expressions involving roots and powers simultaneously. Recognizing fractional exponents helps in combining terms and simplifying complex expressions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:45
Radical Expressions with Fractions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 3x5y42xxy43\(\sqrt\)[4]{x^5y} - 2x\(\sqrt\)[4]{xy}

591
views
Textbook Question

Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7. q2+6q+9p2q^2+6q+9-p^2

1076
views
Textbook Question

Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7. 64+(3x+2)3

1119
views
Textbook Question

Multiply or divide as indicated. 34.04 × 0.56

1001
views
Textbook Question

Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. {x | x ∈ U, x ∉ R}

991
views
Textbook Question

Multiply or divide as indicated. 22.41 × 33

1054
views