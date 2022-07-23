Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (27/64)-4/3
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Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (27/64)-4/3
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. N′
Simplify each complex fraction. [ 2/[(x+h)2 + 16] - 2/(x2+16)] / h
Write each decimal as a fraction. (Do not write in lowest terms.) 0.043
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