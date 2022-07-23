Textbook Question
Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. 125-(4a-b)3
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Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. 125-(4a-b)3
Round each decimal to the nearest thousandth. (a) 0.8 (line above 8) (b) 0.4 (line above 4) (c) 0.9762 (d) 0.8645
Round each decimal to the nearest thousandth. (a) 0.8 (line above 8) (b) 0.4 (line above 4) (c) 0.9762 (d) 0.8645
Round each decimal to the nearest thousandth. (a) 0.8 (line above 8) (b) 0.4 (line above 4) (c) 0.9762 (d) 0.8645
Simplify each complex fraction.
Evaluate each expression. -35