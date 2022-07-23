Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. 125-(4a-b)3

Textbook Question
For the decimal number 46.249, round to the place value indicated. (a) hundredths (b) tenths (c) ones or units (d) tens
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For the decimal number 46.249, round to the place value indicated. (a) hundredths (b) tenths (c) ones or units (d) tens
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∛(25 (-3)⁴ (5)³ )
Simplify each complex fraction.
For the decimal number 46.249, round to the place value indicated. (a) hundredths (b) tenths (c) ones or units (d) tens
For the decimal number 46.249, round to the place value indicated. (a) hundredths (b) tenths (c) ones or units (d) tens
Evaluate each expression. -35