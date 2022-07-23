Evaluate each expression. -35

Textbook Question
Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. 125-(4a-b)3
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Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. 125-(4a-b)3
Round each decimal to the nearest thousandth. (a) 0.8 (line above 8) (b) 0.4 (line above 4) (c) 0.9762 (d) 0.8645
Round each decimal to the nearest thousandth. (a) 0.8 (line above 8) (b) 0.4 (line above 4) (c) 0.9762 (d) 0.8645
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∛(25 (-3)⁴ (5)³ )
Simplify each complex fraction.
For the decimal number 46.249, round to the place value indicated. (a) hundredths (b) tenths (c) ones or units (d) tens