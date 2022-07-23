Skip to main content
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 93
Chapter 1, Problem 93

Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ⁶√√5³

Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the expression to clarify the radicals. The problem is the sixth root of the square root of 5 cubed, which can be written as \(\sqrt[6]{\sqrt{5^3}}\).
Express the inner square root as an exponent: \(\sqrt{5^3} = (5^3)^{\frac{1}{2}} = 5^{\frac{3}{2}}\).
Substitute this back into the sixth root: \(\sqrt[6]{5^{\frac{3}{2}}}\).
Use the property of radicals that \(\sqrt[n]{a^m} = a^{\frac{m}{n}}\) to rewrite the expression as \(5^{\frac{3}{2} \times \frac{1}{6}}\).
Multiply the exponents: \(\frac{3}{2} \times \frac{1}{6} = \frac{3}{12} = \frac{1}{4}\), so the expression simplifies to \(5^{\frac{1}{4}}\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radical Expressions and Simplification

Radical expressions involve roots such as square roots, cube roots, or higher-order roots. Simplifying radicals means rewriting them in their simplest form by factoring out perfect powers or combining roots when possible, making the expression easier to understand or compute.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:45
Radical Expressions with Fractions

Properties of Exponents and Roots

Exponents and roots are related through fractional exponents, where the nth root of a number can be expressed as that number raised to the 1/n power. Understanding how to manipulate these fractional exponents allows for easier simplification of nested radicals or expressions involving powers and roots.
Recommended video:
02:20
Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property

Nested Radicals

Nested radicals occur when a radical expression contains another radical inside it. Simplifying nested radicals often involves rewriting the inner radical using exponent rules and then combining or simplifying the overall expression by applying root and exponent properties.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:20
Expanding Radicals
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Perform each division. See Examples 9 and 10. (p2+2p+20)/(p+6)

443
views
Textbook Question

Add or subtract as indicated. 25.32 + 109.2 + 8.574

1019
views
Textbook Question

Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. Q ∩ R′

957
views
Textbook Question

Factor each polynomial. See Example 7. a42a248a^4-2a^2-48

978
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression. (4-2³)(-2+√25)

1228
views
Textbook Question

Perform all indicated operations, and write each answer with positive integer exponents. [ (x-2 + y-2)/ (x-2 - y-2) ] * [ (x+y)/(x-y) ]

681
views