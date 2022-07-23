Skip to main content
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 97a
Chapter 1, Problem 97a

Simplify each rational expression. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. (Hint: Use factoring and divide out any common factors as a first step.) [4(x2- 1)3 + 8x(x2-1)4] / [16(x2-1)3]

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by examining the given rational expression: \(\frac{4(x^2 - 1)^3 + 8x(x^2 - 1)^4}{16(x^2 - 1)^3}\). Notice that both the numerator and denominator contain powers of the expression \((x^2 - 1)\).
Factor out the greatest common factor (GCF) from the numerator. The GCF is \(4(x^2 - 1)^3\), so rewrite the numerator as \(4(x^2 - 1)^3 \left[1 + 2x(x^2 - 1)\right]\).
Rewrite the entire expression using the factored numerator: \(\frac{4(x^2 - 1)^3 \left[1 + 2x(x^2 - 1)\right]}{16(x^2 - 1)^3}\).
Cancel out the common factors in the numerator and denominator. Since both have \(4(x^2 - 1)^3\), divide numerator and denominator by this term to simplify the expression to \(\frac{1 + 2x(x^2 - 1)}{4}\).
Finally, expand the term \(2x(x^2 - 1)\) in the numerator to get \(2x^3 - 2x\), then write the simplified expression as \(\frac{1 + 2x^3 - 2x}{4}\). This is the simplified form of the original rational expression.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Factoring Polynomials

Factoring involves rewriting a polynomial as a product of simpler polynomials or expressions. Recognizing common patterns like difference of squares or factoring out the greatest common factor helps simplify expressions and is essential before performing operations like division.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:30
Introduction to Factoring Polynomials

Simplifying Rational Expressions

A rational expression is a fraction where the numerator and denominator are polynomials. Simplifying involves factoring both parts and canceling out common factors, reducing the expression to its simplest form while considering domain restrictions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:07
Simplifying Algebraic Expressions

Properties of Exponents

Understanding how to manipulate expressions with exponents, such as multiplying powers with the same base or factoring out common powers, is crucial. This helps in combining like terms and simplifying expressions involving powers efficiently.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:06
Rational Exponents
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression. 15÷54÷686(5)8÷2\(\frac{15 \div 5 \cdot 4 \div 6 - 8}{-6 - (-5) - 8 \div 2}\)

1056
views
Textbook Question

Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (k1/3)/(k2/3)(k-1)

1115
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression. 8+(4)(6)÷124(3)\(\frac{-8 + (-4)(-6) \div 12}{4 - (-3)}\)

1147
views
Textbook Question

Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (z3/4)/(z5/4)(z-2)

966
views
Textbook Question

Perform each division. See Examples 9 and 10. (4x3+9x2-10x-6)/(4x+1)

449
views
Textbook Question

Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. (N ∪ R) ∩ M

1041
views