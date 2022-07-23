Evaluate each expression.
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (z3/4)/(z5/4)(z-2)
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Key Concepts
Laws of Exponents
Negative Exponents
Simplifying Expressions with Fractional Exponents
Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7. p4(m-2n)+q(m-2n)
Simplify each rational expression. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. (Hint: Use factoring and divide out any common factors as a first step.) [10(4x2-9)2 - 25x(4x2-9)3] / [15(4x2-9)6]
Simplify each rational expression. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. (Hint: Use factoring and divide out any common factors as a first step.) [4(x2- 1)3 + 8x(x2-1)4] / [16(x2-1)3]
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. (N ∪ R) ∩ M
Add or subtract as indicated. 345.1 - 56.31