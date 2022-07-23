Evaluate each expression. |-4

Textbook Question
Work each problem. Which of the following is the correct complete factorization of ?
A.
B.
C.
D.
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Work each problem. Which of the following is the correct complete factorization of ?
A.
B.
C.
D.
Find {16, 18, 21, 50} ∪ {15, 16, 17, 18}.
Perform the indicated operation, and write each answer in lowest terms. 2x/5 + x/4
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, correct the right side of the equation. (m2/3)(m1/3) = m2/9
Perform the operation and/or simplify each of the following. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 3√xy - 8√xy
Find {16, 18, 21, 50} ∩ {15, 16, 17, 18}.