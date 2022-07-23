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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 149
Chapter 1, Problem 149

Write each fraction as a decimal. For repeating decimals, write the answer by first using bar notation and then rounding to the nearest thousandth. 1/6

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1
Identify the fraction to convert: \(\frac{1}{6}\).
Perform the division of the numerator by the denominator: divide 1 by 6 to find the decimal equivalent.
Recognize the repeating decimal pattern in the quotient. For \(\frac{1}{6}\), the decimal repeats a specific digit or group of digits.
Write the decimal using bar notation to indicate the repeating part. For example, if the digit 6 repeats, write it as \(0.1\overline{6}\).
Round the decimal to the nearest thousandth by looking at the fourth decimal place and adjusting the third decimal place accordingly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Converting Fractions to Decimals

Converting a fraction to a decimal involves dividing the numerator by the denominator. This process can result in a terminating decimal or a repeating decimal, depending on the denominator's factors.
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Repeating Decimals and Bar Notation

A repeating decimal has one or more digits that repeat infinitely. Bar notation is used to indicate the repeating part by placing a horizontal bar over the repeating digits, clearly showing the pattern.
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Interval Notation

Rounding Decimals to a Specific Place Value

Rounding decimals involves approximating a decimal number to a certain place value, such as the nearest thousandth. This means keeping three digits after the decimal point and adjusting the last digit based on the next digit's value.
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