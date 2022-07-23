Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression for x = -4 and y = 2. 4|x| + 4|y| / |x|
978
views
Evaluate each expression for x = -4 and y = 2. 4|x| + 4|y| / |x|
Rationalize each denominator. Assume all variables represent nonnegative numbers and that no denominators are 0. 1/(2 + √5)
Write each fraction as a decimal. For repeating decimals, write the answer by first using bar notation and then rounding to the nearest thousandth. 5/9
Evaluate each expression for x = -4 and y = 2. |-8y + x| / -|x|
Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
Write each percent as a decimal. 54%