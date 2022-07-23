Write each percent as a decimal. 54%

Textbook Question
Find the given distances between points P, Q, R, and S on a number line, with coordi-nates -4, -1, 8, and 12, respectively. d(P, Q)
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Find the given distances between points P, Q, R, and S on a number line, with coordi-nates -4, -1, 8, and 12, respectively. d(P, Q)
Write each percent as a decimal. 39%
Rationalize each denominator. Assume all variables represent nonnegative numbers and that no denominators are 0. 1/(2 + √5)
Rationalize each denominator. Assume all variables represent nonnegative numbers and that no denominators are 0.
Evaluate each expression for x = -4 and y = 2. |-8y + x| / -|x|
Write each fraction as a decimal. For repeating decimals, write the answer by first using bar notation and then rounding to the nearest thousandth. 1/6