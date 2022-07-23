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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 151
Chapter 1, Problem 151

Write each percent as a decimal. 54%

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1
Recall that to convert a percent to a decimal, you divide the percent value by 100.
Write the percent as a fraction over 100: \(\frac{54}{100}\).
Divide 54 by 100 to convert the fraction to a decimal.
Express the result as a decimal number.
Verify that the decimal is less than 1 since 54% is less than 100%.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Understanding Percentages

A percentage represents a part out of 100. It is a way to express ratios or fractions with a denominator of 100. For example, 54% means 54 out of 100.
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Introduction to Polynomial Functions

Converting Percent to Decimal

To convert a percent to a decimal, divide the percentage value by 100. This shifts the decimal point two places to the left. For instance, 54% becomes 0.54.
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Converting Standard Form to Vertex Form

Decimal Notation

Decimal notation expresses numbers using a decimal point to separate whole numbers from fractional parts. Decimals are used for precise values and are essential in calculations involving percentages.
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Interval Notation
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