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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 188
Chapter 1, Problem 188

Write each fraction as a percent.
85\(\frac\)85

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that to convert a fraction to a percent, you first convert the fraction to a decimal by dividing the numerator by the denominator.
Divide 8 by 5 to get the decimal equivalent: 85 = 8 ÷ 5.
Express the decimal as a percent by multiplying it by 100: \(\text{Decimal}\) \(\times\) 100.
Add the percent symbol (%) to the result to indicate that it is a percentage.
Write the final answer as the percent equivalent of the fraction 85.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fraction to Decimal Conversion

Converting a fraction to a decimal involves dividing the numerator by the denominator. For example, dividing 8 by 5 gives 1.6. This step is essential because percentages are based on decimal values.
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Understanding Percentages

A percentage represents a number out of 100. To express a decimal as a percent, multiply it by 100. For instance, 1.6 multiplied by 100 equals 160%, which means 8/5 is 160%.
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Interpreting Improper Fractions

An improper fraction has a numerator larger than the denominator, indicating a value greater than one. Recognizing this helps anticipate that the percentage will be over 100%, as in the case of 8/5.
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