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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial
13th Edition
College Algebra
ISBN: 9780136881063
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Table of contents
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
684
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
443
Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
372
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
341
Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
220
Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
226
Ch. 6 - Analytic Geometry
3
Ch. 7 - Further Topics in Algebra
1
Lial
13th Edition
College Algebra
ISBN: 9780136881063
Not the one you use?
Change textbook
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Lial 13th Edition
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Problem 188
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Chapter 1, Problem 188
Write each fraction as a percent.
8
5
\(\frac\)85
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that to convert a fraction to a percent, you first convert the fraction to a decimal by dividing the numerator by the denominator.
Divide 8 by 5 to get the decimal equivalent:
8
5
= 8 ÷ 5
.
View full solution
Express the decimal as a percent by multiplying it by 100:
\(\text{Decimal}\) \(\times\) 100
.
Add the percent symbol (%) to the result to indicate that it is a percentage.
Write the final answer as the percent equivalent of the fraction
8
5
.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Fraction to Decimal Conversion
Converting a fraction to a decimal involves dividing the numerator by the denominator. For example, dividing 8 by 5 gives 1.6. This step is essential because percentages are based on decimal values.
Recommended video:
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05:45
Radical Expressions with Fractions
Understanding Percentages
A percentage represents a number out of 100. To express a decimal as a percent, multiply it by 100. For instance, 1.6 multiplied by 100 equals 160%, which means 8/5 is 160%.
Recommended video:
06:04
Introduction to Polynomial Functions
Interpreting Improper Fractions
An improper fraction has a numerator larger than the denominator, indicating a value greater than one. Recognizing this helps anticipate that the percentage will be over 100%, as in the case of 8/5.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:45
Radical Expressions with Fractions
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Related Practice
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