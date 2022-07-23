Understand that to convert a fraction to a percent, you first convert the fraction to a decimal by dividing the numerator by the denominator. For the fraction , divide 9 by 4.
Perform the division: 9 ÷ 4 to get a decimal value. This decimal represents the fraction in decimal form.
To convert the decimal to a percent, multiply the decimal by 100. This shifts the decimal point two places to the right.
Add the percent symbol (%) to the result from the previous step to indicate that the number is a percent.
Optionally, round the percent to a desired number of decimal places if necessary for clarity or simplicity.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Fraction to Decimal Conversion
Converting a fraction to a decimal involves dividing the numerator by the denominator. For example, 9/4 means dividing 9 by 4, which results in 2.25. This decimal form is essential for further conversion to a percent.
A percent represents a part out of 100, making it a way to express ratios and fractions in a standardized form. Recognizing that percent means 'per hundred' helps in interpreting and converting values accurately.