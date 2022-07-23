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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 186
Chapter 1, Problem 186

Write each fraction as a percent.
49\(\frac\)49

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that to convert a fraction to a percent, you first convert the fraction to a decimal by dividing the numerator by the denominator. For the fraction \( \frac{4}{9} \), divide 4 by 9.
Perform the division \( 4 \div 9 \) to get a decimal value. This decimal represents the fraction in decimal form.
To convert the decimal to a percent, multiply the decimal by 100. This shifts the decimal point two places to the right.
Add the percent symbol (%) to the result to indicate that the number is a percent.
If necessary, round the percent to a reasonable number of decimal places for clarity and simplicity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fraction to Decimal Conversion

Converting a fraction to a decimal involves dividing the numerator by the denominator. For example, to convert 4/9, divide 4 by 9 to get a decimal value, which is the first step before converting to a percent.
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Decimal to Percent Conversion

To convert a decimal to a percent, multiply the decimal by 100 and add the percent symbol (%). This shifts the decimal point two places to the right, expressing the value as a percentage.
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Understanding Percent

A percent represents a part out of 100. It is a way to express ratios or fractions in terms of hundredths, making it easier to compare and understand proportions in everyday contexts.
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