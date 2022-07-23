Textbook Question
Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {74, 68, 62, ..., 38}
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Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {74, 68, 62, ..., 38}
Write each rational expression in lowest terms. 3(3 - t) / (t + 5)(t - 3)
Determine whether each statement is true or false. |-14| / |2| = |-14/2|
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (64)3
If the expression is in exponential form, write it in radical form and evaluate if possible. If it is in radical form, write it in exponential form. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. -12x1/2
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. (4z-5)(3z-2)-(3z-9)(3z-2)