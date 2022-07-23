Textbook Question
Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {74, 68, 62, ..., 38}
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Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {74, 68, 62, ..., 38}
Write each rational expression in lowest terms. 3(3 - t) / (t + 5)(t - 3)
If the expression is in exponential form, write it in radical form and evaluate if possible. If it is in radical form, write it in exponential form. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. -12x1/2
Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {x | x is a natural number greater than 8 and less than 15}
Add or subtract, as indicated.
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. (4z-5)(3z-2)-(3z-9)(3z-2)