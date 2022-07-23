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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 25a
Chapter 1, Problem 25a

Write each rational expression in lowest terms. 8k + 16 / 9k + 18

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Identify the numerator and denominator of the rational expression: numerator is \(8k + 16\) and denominator is \(9k + 18\).
Factor out the greatest common factor (GCF) from the numerator: \(8k + 16 = 8(k + 2)\).
Factor out the greatest common factor (GCF) from the denominator: \(9k + 18 = 9(k + 2)\).
Rewrite the rational expression using the factored forms: \(\frac{8(k + 2)}{9(k + 2)}\).
Cancel the common factor \((k + 2)\) from numerator and denominator, assuming \(k \neq -2\), to simplify the expression to \(\frac{8}{9}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Expressions

A rational expression is a fraction where both the numerator and denominator are polynomials. Simplifying rational expressions involves factoring and reducing common factors, similar to simplifying numerical fractions.
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Factoring Polynomials

Factoring involves rewriting a polynomial as a product of its factors. Common techniques include factoring out the greatest common factor (GCF), which is essential for simplifying expressions by canceling common terms.
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Simplifying Rational Expressions

To simplify a rational expression, factor both numerator and denominator completely, then cancel any common factors. This process reduces the expression to its lowest terms, making it easier to work with or interpret.
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