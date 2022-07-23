Textbook Question
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. 2(m-1)-3(m-1)2+2(m-1)3
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Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. 2(m-1)-3(m-1)2+2(m-1)3
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (-2x5)5
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. 5(a+3)3-2(a+3)+(a+3)2
Write each rational expression in lowest terms. 8k + 16 / 9k + 18
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. (5/9)∙(2/7)
If the expression is in exponential form, write it in radical form and evaluate if possible. If it is in radical form, write it in exponential form. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. -5z2/3