Textbook Question
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. (4/5)∙(6/7)
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Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. (4/5)∙(6/7)
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. 2(m-1)-3(m-1)2+2(m-1)3
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (64)3
If the expression is in exponential form, write it in radical form and evaluate if possible. If it is in radical form, write it in exponential form. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. -12x1/2
Write each rational expression in lowest terms. 8k + 16 / 9k + 18
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. (4z-5)(3z-2)-(3z-9)(3z-2)