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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 26
Chapter 1, Problem 26

Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. (5/9)∙(2/7)

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Identify the operation: You are asked to multiply two fractions, \(\frac{5}{9}\) and \(\frac{2}{7}\).
Multiply the numerators together: Multiply the top numbers of the fractions: \(5 \times 2\).
Multiply the denominators together: Multiply the bottom numbers of the fractions: \(9 \times 7\).
Write the product as a single fraction: \(\frac{5 \times 2}{9 \times 7}\).
Simplify the fraction if possible by finding the greatest common divisor (GCD) of the numerator and denominator and dividing both by it.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Multiplication of Fractions

To multiply fractions, multiply the numerators together to get the new numerator, and multiply the denominators together to get the new denominator. For example, (a/b) * (c/d) = (a*c) / (b*d). This process combines the parts of each fraction into a single fraction.
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Simplifying Fractions

After performing operations on fractions, simplify the result by dividing the numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor (GCD). This reduces the fraction to its lowest terms, making it easier to interpret and compare.
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Understanding Numerators and Denominators

The numerator represents how many parts are considered, while the denominator indicates the total number of equal parts in a whole. Recognizing their roles helps in correctly performing multiplication and simplification of fractions.
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