Textbook Question
Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {x | x is a natural number not greater than 4}
1431
views
Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {x | x is a natural number not greater than 4}
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (-2x5)5
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. 5(a+3)3-2(a+3)+(a+3)2
Write each rational expression in lowest terms. 8k + 16 / 9k + 18
Add or subtract, as indicated.
If the expression is in exponential form, write it in radical form and evaluate if possible. If it is in radical form, write it in exponential form. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. -5z2/3