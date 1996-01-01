Diazomethane is a highly poisonous, explosive compound because
it readily evolves N2. Diazomethane has the following
composition by mass: 28.57% C; 4.80% H; and 66.64% N. The
molar mass of diazomethane is 42.04 g/mol. Find the molecular
formula of diazomethane, draw its Lewis structure, and assign
formal charges to each atom. Why is diazomethane not
very stable? Explain.
