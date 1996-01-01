Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Sketch the bonding and antibonding molecular orbitals that result
from linear combinations of the 2pz atomic orbitals in a homonuclear
diatomic molecule. (The 2pz orbitals are those whose
lobes are oriented perpendicular to the bonding axis.) How do
these molecular orbitals differ from those obtained from linear
combinations of the 2py atomic orbitals? (The 2py orbitals are
also oriented perpendicular to the bonding axis, but also perpendicular to the 2pz orbitals.)