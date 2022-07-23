Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Chapter 10, Problem 73

Sketch the bonding and antibonding molecular orbitals that result from linear combinations of the 2px atomic orbitals in a homonuclear diatomic molecule. (The 2px orbitals are those whose lobes are oriented along the bonding axis.)

Hi everyone here, we have a question asking us to draw the resulting bonding and anti bonding molecular orbital from the combination of two S. P three plus two sp three. So first we're going to draw our atomic orbital's and we're going to have a small s slope with a larger pillow bob and we're going to shade in the larger lobe to show that it is negatively charged because it is enriched with electrons. So there are are 2, 2 s. p threes. And for our molecular orbital's we are first going to draw our bonding molecular orbital because it is lower in energy. So our orbital lobes are going to fuse together to make one larger lobe and it is going to be negatively charged. And then we're gonna have our two S. S. Lobes. And then for our anti bonding we are going to have our hybridized or rules and they are going to remain separate and they remain and them un bonded by a single nodal plane. And if we recall correctly, a single nodal plane is a region surrounding an adam's nucleus where there is zero probability of finding an electron. And because this is an sp three orbital, we only have one nodal plane which is drawn here and that is our anti bonding. And together these are our molecular orbital's. So here are our anti bonding and bonding molecular orbital. Thank you for watching. Bye
