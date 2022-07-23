Chapter 10, Problem 75a,b

Using the molecular orbital energy ordering for second-row homonuclear diatomic molecules in which the π 2p orbitals lie at lower energy than the σ 2p , draw MO energy diagrams and predict the bond order in a molecule or ion with each number of total valence electrons. Will the molecule or ion be diamagnetic or paramagnetic? a. 4 b. 6

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the second-row homonuclear diatomic molecule with 4 valence electrons. This could be a hypothetical molecule like Be2. Construct the molecular orbital (MO) diagram for the molecule. For second-row diatomic molecules, the order of orbitals is: \( \sigma_{1s} \), \( \sigma^*_{1s} \), \( \sigma_{2s} \), \( \sigma^*_{2s} \), \( \pi_{2p} \), \( \sigma_{2p} \), \( \pi^*_{2p} \), \( \sigma^*_{2p} \). View full solution Fill the molecular orbitals with the 4 valence electrons, starting from the lowest energy orbital. The electrons will fill the \( \sigma_{2s} \) and \( \sigma^*_{2s} \) orbitals. Calculate the bond order using the formula: \( \text{Bond Order} = \frac{(\text{Number of bonding electrons} - \text{Number of antibonding electrons})}{2} \). Determine if the molecule is diamagnetic or paramagnetic. A molecule is diamagnetic if all electrons are paired and paramagnetic if there are unpaired electrons.

