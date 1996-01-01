Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Carbon dioxide dissolves in water according to the equations:
CO2( g) + H2O(l )H2CO3(aq)
H2CO3(aq) + H2O(l)HCO3-(aq) + H3O+(aq)
Carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere have increased about
20% over the last century. Given that Earth’s oceans are exposed
to atmospheric carbon dioxide, what effect might the increased
CO2 be having on the pH of the world’s oceans? What effect
might this change be having on the limestone structures (primarily
CaCO3) of coral reefs and marine shells?