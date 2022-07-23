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Ch.16 - Acids and Bases
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 4th Edition
Tro4th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134112831Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.16 - Acids and BasesProblem 129
Chapter 16, Problem 129

The binding of oxygen by hemoglobin in the blood involves the equilibrium reaction: HbH+(aq) + O2(aq) ⇌ HbO2(aq) + H+(aq) In this equation, Hb is hemoglobin. The pH of normal human blood is highly controlled within a range of 7.35 to 7.45. Given the above equilibrium, why is this important? What would happen to the oxygen-carrying capacity of hemoglobin if blood became too acidic (a dangerous condition known as acidosis)?

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1
Understand the equilibrium reaction: The reaction HbH+(aq) + O2(aq) ⇌ HbO2(aq) + H+(aq) shows that hemoglobin (Hb) can bind with oxygen (O2) to form oxyhemoglobin (HbO2) while releasing a proton (H+). This reaction is sensitive to changes in the concentration of H+ ions, which are indicative of the pH level.
Recognize the role of pH in the reaction: The pH of the blood affects the concentration of H+ ions. A lower pH (more acidic) means higher H+ concentration, which can shift the equilibrium of the reaction to the left, favoring the formation of HbH+ and release of oxygen.
Consider the effect of acidosis: In acidosis, the blood pH drops below the normal range (7.35-7.45), increasing the concentration of H+ ions. This shift in pH can cause the equilibrium to favor the reactants (HbH+ and O2), reducing the formation of HbO2, thereby decreasing the oxygen-carrying capacity of hemoglobin.
Understand the physiological implications: A decrease in the oxygen-carrying capacity of hemoglobin means less oxygen is transported to tissues and organs. This can lead to symptoms of oxygen deprivation and can exacerbate the effects of acidosis, creating a potentially dangerous cycle.
Realize the importance of maintaining pH: The tight control of blood pH within the range of 7.35 to 7.45 is crucial for maintaining optimal oxygen delivery to tissues. This highlights the importance of mechanisms in the body that regulate pH, such as the respiratory and renal systems.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Equilibrium in Chemical Reactions

Equilibrium in chemical reactions refers to the state where the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in constant concentrations of reactants and products. In the context of hemoglobin and oxygen binding, this equilibrium is crucial as it determines how readily hemoglobin can pick up or release oxygen based on the concentrations of the involved species, including protons (H+) and oxygen (O2).
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pH and Its Biological Significance

pH is a measure of the acidity or basicity of a solution, with normal human blood maintaining a pH between 7.35 and 7.45. This narrow range is vital for proper physiological function, as deviations can affect enzyme activity, metabolic processes, and the binding affinity of hemoglobin for oxygen. A drop in pH (acidosis) can lead to increased H+ concentration, which shifts the equilibrium and reduces hemoglobin's ability to bind oxygen.
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Bohr Effect

The Bohr effect describes how increased levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) and protons (H+) in the blood lower the affinity of hemoglobin for oxygen. This physiological mechanism allows hemoglobin to release more oxygen in tissues that are metabolically active and producing CO2 and H+, thus enhancing oxygen delivery where it is most needed. In acidosis, the increased H+ concentration further promotes this effect, potentially leading to inadequate oxygen transport.
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Related Practice
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Based on these molecular views, determine whether each pictured acid is weak or strong.

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Based on these molecular views, determine whether each pictured acid is weak or strong.

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Identify the Lewis acid and Lewis base from among the reactants in each equation. b. AlBr3 + NH3 ⇌ H3NAlBr3 c. F(aq) + BF3(aq) ⇌ BF4(aq)

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Textbook Question

Carbon dioxide dissolves in water according to the equations:

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Textbook Question

People often take milk of magnesia to reduce the discomfort associated with acid stomach or heartburn. The recommended dose is 1 teaspoon, which contains 4.00×102 mg of Mg(OH)2. What volume of an HCl solution with a pH of 1.3 can be neutralized by one dose of milk of magnesia? If the stomach contains 2.00×102 mL of pH 1.3 solution, is all the acid neutralized? If not, what fraction is neutralized?

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Lakes that have been acidified by acid rain can be neutralized by liming, the addition of limestone (CaCO3). How much limestone (in kg) is required to completely neutralize a 4.3 billion liter lake with a pH of 5.5?

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