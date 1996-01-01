Hey everyone, we're asked to identify the types of inter molecular forces present in boron, tri chloride 1st. Let's go ahead and draw out our molecule so we know that boron is going to be connected to three chlorine And each chlorine will have three lone pairs. Now our boron will have no lone pair, since it is an exception to the octet rule. Looking at our molecule, we can see that it is plainer and our disciples on our boron chlorine bonds are going to cancel each other out. And because of this, this means that we have a non polar molecule and the only inner molecular force present here is going to be our dispersion forces. So I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions.

