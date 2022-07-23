Textbook Question
Determine the kinds of intermolecular forces that are present in each element or compound. c. CH3OH
Determine the kinds of intermolecular forces that are present in each element or compound. d. I2
In each pair of compounds, pick the one with the higher boiling point. Explain your reasoning. b. CS2 or CO2
In each pair of compounds, pick the one with the higher vapor pressure at a given temperature. Explain your reasoning. b. CH3CH2CH2OH or CH3OH
Determine whether each pair of compounds forms a homogeneous solution when combined. For those that form homogeneous solutions, indicate the type of forces that are involved. d. CH3CH2OH and H2O