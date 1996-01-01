General Chemistry
Recent Channels
General Chemistry
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Amphoteric
Problem
Both H2O and H2PO4- are amphoteric. Write an equation to show how each substance can act as an acid and another equation to show how each can act as a base.
Show Answer
Similar Solution
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
8.1 Amphiprotic species (SL)
by Mike Sugiyama Jones
23 views
Hide transcripts
Amphoteric Substances & Conjugate Bases
by Kip Hendren
17 views
Hide transcripts
by Jules Bruno
2
31 views
Hide transcripts
Acids and Bases, pH and pOH
by Professor Dave Explains
16 views
Hide transcripts
Acids and Bases - Basic Introduction - Chemistry
by The Organic Chemistry Tutor
23 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.